Motorway Police Foils Attempt To Smuggle Large Quantity Of Opium, Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:31 PM

Motorway Police foils attempt to smuggle large quantity of opium, Charas

The National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday night foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantity of opium, charas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday night foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantity of opium, charas.

According to the details, the Motorway Police received a tip-off that a Mazda truck TUC 886 was trying to smuggle drugs.

Upon receiving the information, the Motorway Police started searching for the truck and found the truck near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. However, the truck driver tried to flee the scene along with the truck, on which the motorway police chased the truck and stopped the truck near Wali Interchange and arrested one accused Nawab Jan, while the other accused took advantage of the darkness and escaped. On the search of the truck, 15 kg 120 grams of opium and 9 kg 340 grams of hashish found. The accused along with the truck handed over to Misri Banda police station for further investigation.

