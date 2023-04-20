UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Foils Attempt To Smuggle Wheat, Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) in a timely action on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat and flour in huge quantities.

According to the NHMP spokesperson, a total of 38 suspicious trucks were seized in various operations near Main Toll Plaza Islamabad, Chakri, Neela Dullah and Kallar Kahar.

The Motorway Police recovered a total of 438 tonnes of wheat and 40 tonnes of flour found in the trucks, he added.

The flour and wheat were handed over to the food authority concerned after the completion of preliminary legal proceedings.

