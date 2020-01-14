UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Foils Bid To Smuggle Huge Quantity Of Arms, Ammunition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:38 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday foiled an effort to smuggle a huge quaintly of arms and ammunition and arrested three smugglers on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday foiled an effort to smuggle a huge quaintly of arms and ammunition and arrested three smugglers on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Swabi.

The NHMP officers during their routine patrol saw a Corolla car No.

LWQ 3072 committing traffic rules violations and signalled it to stop but the driver he tried to fled. After a chase, the car was stopped and on search huge quantity of arms including 23 pistols, 84 magazines, two 12 bore short guns, twelve 12 bore short gun magazine, 350 live rounds.

The NHMP arrested three accused Bilal s/o Nazar Khan, Husain Sher s/o Rahim Shah and Sajid Khan s/o Ghalib Sher all from Peshawar and handed over them along with recovered arms and ammunition to local police for further action.

