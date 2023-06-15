UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Foils Drug Smuggling Bid Near Chakri M-2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Motorway Police foils drug smuggling bid near Chakri M-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs near Chakri M-2, Islamabad, seizing five kg of opium and 14 kg of hashish from smugglers.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the officers signalled a suspicious vehicle and searched the car thoroughly.

During a search huge quantity of drugs was recovered from the suspects who had been taken into custody, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Drugs Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation t ..

31 minutes ago
 Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

55 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

60 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

1 hour ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.