Motorway Police foils drug smuggling bid near Chakri M-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs near Chakri M-2, Islamabad, seizing five kg of opium and 14 kg of hashish from smugglers.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the officers signalled a suspicious vehicle and searched the car thoroughly.

During a search huge quantity of drugs was recovered from the suspects who had been taken into custody, he added.