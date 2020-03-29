Motorway police foils heroin smuggle attempt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police has foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the motorway police received a tip off that a vehicle number LWN 4646 was suspicious, on which they got alerted and search of the vehicle was started.

Meanwhile, near the motorway M-1, Wali Interchange, motorway police officers traced the vehicle and stopped it after a chase.

Upon searching the vehicle, two kilogram of high quality heroin was recovered from the vehicle, while two persons in the car were arrested.

Later, the accused and the car were handed over to local police station for further legal action.