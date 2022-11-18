UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Foils Robbery Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Motorway Police foils robbery bid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The timely action of Motorway Police has foiled a robbery bid from occurring at Motorway (M-1).

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, two armed suspects were hiding in bushes near Barhama Bahtar for the purpose of robbery.

As soon as they saw the motorway police, the accused tried to escape and as a result a suspect was arrested.

The motorcycle of the accused parked outside the security fence was also seized. The accused was then handed over to Police Station Saddar Hasan Abdal for further investigation.

