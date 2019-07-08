Motorway police foils smuggling bid, arrest 3 accused

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Motorway police on Monday foiled a smuggling bid and seized non-custom paid goods worth Rs 6 million and held three accused.

According to details, the Motorway police on a tip off signaled a Lahore-bound bus (LES-333) to stop near Kallar Kahar.

The driver did not stop and the police managed to stop the vehicle at some distance after a chase.

Upon searching, non custom paid goods were recovered from the bus.

The accused tried to escape the scene but the police arrested three of them while one accused managed to flee.

The accused where identified as Abdul Qadir, Adam Khan and Abdul Rahim.

Later, the Motorway police handed over the accused and bus to custom officialfor further legal action.

DIG Motorway appreciated the police officials and announced cash award and commendation certificates to them.