Motorway Police Hand Over Precious Goods To Owners

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:53 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Setting the example of honesty, Motorway police have handed over two bags of precious goods including jewelry to the owners which fell down from car near M-4 motorway last night.

According to details, a family was travelling to Murree from Multan via M-4 motorway for picnic on Mehran car No LEE-9195 when their luggage fell down near Shamkot toll plaza.

The motorway police officials including Inspector Gulzar Hussain alongwith constable Hassan Javed found the goods when they were on patrolling duty.

The jewellery, cosmetics and other goods were in the bag.

The owner contacted motorway police and the goods were handed over to the owners after verification.

