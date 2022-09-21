Motorway Police hands over forgotten cell phone to owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday recovered a forgotten cell phone of a traveller at the Chakri Service area.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson, the commuter who was traveling by motorway towards Islamabad stopped at the Chakri Service area to use the washroom.

"The traveller forgot his mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 in the washroom. After realizing about the cellphone, he contacted Motorway Police, to which they reached at the spot and recovered the mobile," he said.

The smartphone was later handed over to the owner.