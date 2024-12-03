Motorway Police hands over lost bag to owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials on Tuesday found and handed over a lost bag to its owner.

According to details, the NHMP received a call on helpline number 130 that a person lost his bag near Chakri interchange having Rs 30,000 amount artificial jewellery in the bag.

The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on his request and after searching the area traced the bag and handed over it to him.

The owner expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.