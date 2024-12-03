Motorway Police Hands Over Lost Bag To Owner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials on Tuesday found and handed over a lost bag to its owner.
According to details, the NHMP received a call on helpline number 130 that a person lost his bag near Chakri interchange having Rs 30,000 amount artificial jewellery in the bag.
The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on his request and after searching the area traced the bag and handed over it to him.
The owner expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK observes Special Persons Day with renewal of pledge for collective efforts for rehabilitation of ..1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Russia discuss expansion of bilateral connectivity11 minutes ago
-
AC Customs met VC SIAL11 minutes ago
-
Urgent cotton revival policy needed amid 33 % decline in production11 minutes ago
-
Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi highlights role of ombudsman in good governance at international summit12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches training session under CM Internship Program12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,400 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Youth urged to utilize energies, skills for society’s prosperity22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven renting rules violations in search operations22 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Pakistan Blind Cricket team on winning T20 World Cup41 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to hoodwink masses through false narrative of bodies: Tarar51 minutes ago
-
AIOU provides free education to persons with disabilities: VC52 minutes ago