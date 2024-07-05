Open Menu

Motorway Police Hands Over Lost Cellphone To A Traveller

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Motorway Police hands over lost cellphone to a traveller

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP)officials found and handed over a lost mobile phone worth Rs 50,000 to its owner here on Friday.

According to details, a man near Fateh Jang Interchange contacted with Motorway police and said that during a stay in the service area on the motorway, he had forgotten to leave his mobile phone.

The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on his request and after tracing the lost phone handed it over to him. The traveller expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.

Muhammad Saqib, the spokesperson for the Motorway Police, highlighted the significance of this incident as a reflection of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

