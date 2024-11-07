Motorway Police Hands Over Lost Mobile Phone To Traveller
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials found and handed over a lost mobile phone worth Rs 250,000 to its owner here on Thursday.
According to details, a traveller contacted Motorway police said that during a stay near Moria E-35 at Hazara motorway, he had lost his mobile phone.
The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on the traveller's request and after tracing the lost phone handed it over to him.
The traveller expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.
Muhammad Saqib, the spokesperson for the Motorway Police, highlighted the significance of this incident as a reflection of the department's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
