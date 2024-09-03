Motorway Police hands over lost money to truck driver

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials found and handed over a lost amount of Rs 50,000 to a truck driver.

According to details, a truck driver approached NHMP and said that while changing the truck tyre near Colonel Sher Khan's interchange, he left the site and after some while realized that an amount of Rs 50,000 had dropped from him during his stay.

The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on his request and after searching in the area traced the amount and handed over it to him.

The truck driver expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.

Muhammad Saqib, the spokesperson for the Motorway Police, highlighted the significance of this incident as a reflection of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.