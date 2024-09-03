Motorway Police Hands Over Lost Money To Truck Driver
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) officials found and handed over a lost amount of Rs 50,000 to a truck driver.
According to details, a truck driver approached NHMP and said that while changing the truck tyre near Colonel Sher Khan's interchange, he left the site and after some while realized that an amount of Rs 50,000 had dropped from him during his stay.
The NHMP North zone officials took immediate action on his request and after searching in the area traced the amount and handed over it to him.
The truck driver expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Motorway Police’s honesty and dedication to their duty.
Muhammad Saqib, the spokesperson for the Motorway Police, highlighted the significance of this incident as a reflection of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan CM vows to ensure teachers' appointment on merit basis2 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Paris hosts four-member Pakistan Paralympic Games contingent12 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog drive: Over 4,000 vehicles fined in August12 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government starts two-month course for youth22 minutes ago
-
Training session held for judicial, paralegal staff22 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to pay a five-day official visit to UK from Sep 422 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 40 properties32 minutes ago
-
Cybercrime case: Court dismisses bail plea of Orya Maqbool Jan32 minutes ago
-
Rangers, police arrest four suspected robbers42 minutes ago
-
CM to attend IBA Karachi-Stanford university event at US42 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 325 mln during August42 minutes ago