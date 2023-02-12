Motorway Police help reunite a lost child with family on Murree Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :In a heartwarming act of kindness, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) recently found a lost child and helped reunite him with his family on Sunday.

According to the NHMP official, the child, aged 10, was found on the Murree Expressway (N-75) during routine patrolling and was unable to provide his address. NHMP utilized the "Public Address System" and gathered local people in the area to inquire about the child and his family.

After the efforts of NHMP, a local recognized the child and provided the contact number of his father.

The police confirmed the credentials and handed over the child to his parents, who expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the NHMP. The community also appreciated the action taken by the police, and the incident was praised as a shining example of NHMP's commitment to the safety and well-being of the people they serve.

The efforts of the police have been widely praised and serve as a reminder of the important role they play in ensuring the safety of those on the roads.