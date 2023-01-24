UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Helps In Reuniting Lost Retail Items

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 03:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) west zone Tuesday located the lawful owner of lost retail items with the help of social media.

The NHMP on Wednesday discovered the items during a routine patrol on the Makran Coastal Highway and immediately took to social media to search for the person who had lost them.

The person was quickly located and retrieved his belongings. The individual expressed their gratitude to the NHMP for their prompt actions and the senior officials of the department praised the officers involved for their resourcefulness and dedication to serving the public.

