Motorway Police Hit Target 'zero Crashes' In Foggy Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Motorway police hit target 'zero crashes' in foggy weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have achieved a remarkable achievement by successfully implementing their zero-accident policy during the foggy weather of 2022-23.

The use of modern technology and timely response to control accidents were key factors in ensuring the safe travel of passengers, said a statement issued by an NHMP spokesperson here on Friday.

Over the past 12 years, 23 pileup accidents have occurred on the motorways during heavy fog. In the last two years, there were 9 accidents, resulting in the loss of 29 lives and 146 people being injured.

The financial loss from these accidents exceeded one crore rupees and 176 vehicles were damaged.

The NHMP, under the guidance of IG Khalid Mahmood, conducted a detailed observation of the various factors contributing to accidents during foggy conditions. The use of advanced thermal cameras allowed the safe extraction of vehicles stuck in the fog.

Special briefings were held at toll plazas on a daily basis to guide passengers, and a fog journey planner was also released for their convenience.

To further ensure the safety of passengers, the NHMP utilized 130 helplines, electronic and social media, and FM-95 radio to inform the public about the timely opening and closing of the motorways.

IG Khalid Mahmood's best strategy has helped to improve the overall experience of travellers.

