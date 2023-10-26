Motorway Police holds road safety seminar to prevent accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will leave no stone unturned to prevent accidents, as evident from its recent road safety seminar in Chakri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will leave no stone unturned to prevent accidents, as evident from its recent road safety seminar in Chakri.

The event, which was held on the special instructions of DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik, brought together owners, terminal authorities, drivers, the general public, Motorway Police officers and employees to discuss and raise awareness of traffic safety issues.

The seminar featured a multimedia presentation by Motorway Police officers on traffic rules, as well as a Q&A session in which participants tested their knowledge of the rules and won prizes for correct answers.

Transporter officials also shared their views and insights on traffic safety.

At the end of the event, shields were distributed to participants and the Motorway Police reiterated its commitment to continue to hold such events to promote road safety and cooperation with transporters.