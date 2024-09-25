Motorway police impound snatched coaster

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Motorway Police Central Zone impounded a snatched coaster at Thana Kot Radha Kishan.

According to police spokesperson, the coaster passengers were robbed by four armed robbers at gunpoint near Kot Radha Kishan and coaster was taken away.

A case was registered at Thana Kot Radha Kishan.

On receiving information, the Motorway Police blocked the National Highway. Seeing the patrolling officers near Jambar, the accused left the coaster and fled the scene. The Motorway police impounded the vehicle and handed it over to the local police.