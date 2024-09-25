Motorway Police Impound Snatched Coaster
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Motorway Police Central Zone impounded a snatched coaster at Thana Kot Radha Kishan.
According to police spokesperson, the coaster passengers were robbed by four armed robbers at gunpoint near Kot Radha Kishan and coaster was taken away.
A case was registered at Thana Kot Radha Kishan.
On receiving information, the Motorway Police blocked the National Highway. Seeing the patrolling officers near Jambar, the accused left the coaster and fled the scene. The Motorway police impounded the vehicle and handed it over to the local police.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Education reviews progress of Fazlehaq College Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 8 lawbreakers with over 7 kg charras3 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements reviewed for ongoing polio drive13 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two women for human & drugs trafficking23 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness seminar,walk held32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles32 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs33 minutes ago
-
Man killed in aerial firing33 minutes ago
-
Kurram clashes claim 21 lives, injure 30 in five days33 minutes ago
-
Four died as a speedy dumper fell on passenger van33 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for democracy is unforge ..50 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue day observed:52 minutes ago