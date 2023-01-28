UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Issue Rain, Snow Warning For Travelers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:41 PM

Motorway Police issue rain, snow warning for travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have issued a warning to motorists to exercise caution during the forecasted rain and snowfall from January 28th to 30th.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of NHMP said that Quetta-Zhob (N-50), Kalat-Chaman Highway (N-25) and Kuchlak-Amuslimbagh Section (N-50) have received heavy snowfall and responding to the weather conditions heavy machinery and staff on standby have been ensuring that the roads remain open and safe for travel.

He said that of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun a salt sprinkling operation on highways to prevent icing at Kan Mehtarzai and NHMP is providing assistance to the teams. He said that the initiative of salt sprinkling was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians during the winter months.

He urged motorists to take necessary precautions while driving on the roads, such as slowing down and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. He advised that drivers should be aware of the risks such as hydroplaning and black ice that occur during wet and snowy weather conditions.

Additionally, he said that drivers should ensure that their vehicles are equipped with necessary safety features including good tires, brakes, and windshield wipers along with carrying necessary supplies such as blankets, food, and water in case of unexpected delays.

\395

Related Topics

Weather Police Water Motorway Vehicles January NHA From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.