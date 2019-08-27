Motorway police issues 1.9 mln tickets to traffic rules violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Motorway Zone, Ishfaq Ahmed on Tuesday said that Motorway Police had issued 1.9 million tickets to traffic rules violators and imposed Rs 850 million fines during last year.

Talking to APP, DIG Ishfaq said the Motorway police, Zone-I and Zone-II in their attempt to make safe and secure journey on motorways took action against the rules violators.

He said, violation of the traffic rules on the Motorways and Highways would not be tolerated.

The DIG said, the Highways and Motorways Police were making toiling efforts to ensure safety and security of the commuters.

To a question he informed that the Motorway Police personnel of both the zones extended help and assistance to over 214,000 people who were in distress while travelling on motorways besides organizing special briefing sessions at toll plazas, bus stands and other points for nearly five million people during last one year period.

He said, the organization has established an enviable reputation for professionalism on National Highways & Motorways.

The police officers and other staff members were trying to maintain the standards of quality service.

Since its inception, the NH&MP had worked hard to educate and assist commuters but also enforced law for better safety and convenience, he added.

Ishfaq said, over 225,000 booklets and leaflets were distributed among the motorway users to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding, violation of traffic rules and road safety.