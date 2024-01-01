Motorway Police issues crucial guidelines amidst foggy conditions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) In a bid to ensure the safety of commuters, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced the reopening of key routes including Motorway M2 from Islamabad to Balkasar, M1 from Islamabad to Peshawar, and Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila.

The NHMP's precautionary guidelines were issued as a response to the diminishing fog intensity, allowing all types of traffic to resume normal operations, an NHMP public relation said while talking to APP on Monday.

Motorway Police emphasizes that the decision to occasionally close motorways is rooted in the mission to prevent accidents and safeguard the lives and property of all road users. With this objective in mind, citizens are urged to exercise caution and adhere to essential safety measures during foggy conditions.

The commuters are urged to plan daytime journeys, finish your journey in the light of day and aim to reach your destination before the onset of fog, employ fog lights in vehicles to enhance visibility, ensuring a safer travel experience, exercise prudence by refraining from speeding and maintain a reasonable distance from the vehicle ahead.

The road users were advised to stay informed by reaching out to the Motorway Police Helpline at 130 before embarking on your journey, while up-to-date information can play a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth commute.

Social Media Updates:

The travelers are asked to access real-time updates on road conditions and advisories by following the official social media accounts of National Highways and Motorway Police and stay connected for the latest developments.

As the roads reopen for regular traffic, citizens are earnestly requested to prioritize safety and exercise vigilance during their travels. By adhering to these guidelines, commuters contribute not only to their well-being but also to the overall safety of our roadways and navigate the roads responsibly and ensure a secure journey for everyone, he concluded.