Motorway Police issues important instructions to passengers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Motorway police on Thursday issued important instructions to passengers due to heavy rains at various places on motorways.

Heavy rain and flood was continuing at various places of the motorways, therefore travellers were advised to keep the vehicle wipers in proper condition and use them from time to time, said Motorways Police spokesperson.

Rain and slippery road can lead to fatal accidents, so citizens should show patience and make the journey safe for themselves and others, he added.

Meanwhile, SSP Sukkur, Nazeer Waryah said as it takes more time to brake on a wet road, hence more distance must be kept from the next vehicle, adding that the front and rear windows of the vehicle should be kept clean.