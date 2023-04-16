UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Issues Special Instructions For Travelers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Motorway Police issues special instructions for travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police has issued special instructions for the populace planning to travel to their native towns on the occasion of Eid al Fitr, saying a special squad would be established to deal with any occurring situations.

In a statement issued here DIG Motorway Muhammad Yousuf Malik said the traffic pressure on the highway increases due to the departure of people to their native areas on the occasion of Eid.

Taking advantage of this situation, some transporters are found guilty of overloading and charging high fares. Therefore steps have been taken by Motorway Police to strictly deal with this possible situation, he said.

He was of the view that orders have been issued to increase the number of personnel on Eid. A special squad will also be established and briefing at the toll plazas will also be made while patrolling officers have been asked to be on high alert in this regard, he said.

Malik said, however, transporters should avoid overloading and overcharging and follow the traffic rules strictly. Otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against the culprits. People travelling in a private vehicle should ensure that they have complete sleep and rest while driving on the highways because there is a risk of falling asleep while driving on the highway, he said.

He said using mobile phones should be avoided during driving. Using seat belts is a must and traffic rules should be followed properly, he said.

Malik said the travellers should ensure before travelling that their vehicles are in good condition and should carry extra water and tire and changing tools with them. Meanwhile, in case of any emergency, the travellers can contact Motorway Police Helpline 130.

Related Topics

Police Water Motorway Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Alert

Recent Stories

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

37 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

37 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

37 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

37 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.