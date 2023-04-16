Motorway Police issues special instructions for travelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Motorway Police has issued special instructions for the populace planning to travel to their native towns on the occasion of Eid al Fitr, saying a special squad would be established to deal with any occurring situations.

In a statement issued here DIG Motorway Muhammad Yousuf Malik said the traffic pressure on the highway increases due to the departure of people to their native areas on the occasion of Eid.

Taking advantage of this situation, some transporters are found guilty of overloading and charging high fares. Therefore steps have been taken by Motorway Police to strictly deal with this possible situation, he said.

He was of the view that orders have been issued to increase the number of personnel on Eid. A special squad will also be established and briefing at the toll plazas will also be made while patrolling officers have been asked to be on high alert in this regard, he said.

Malik said, however, transporters should avoid overloading and overcharging and follow the traffic rules strictly. Otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against the culprits. People travelling in a private vehicle should ensure that they have complete sleep and rest while driving on the highways because there is a risk of falling asleep while driving on the highway, he said.

He said using mobile phones should be avoided during driving. Using seat belts is a must and traffic rules should be followed properly, he said.

Malik said the travellers should ensure before travelling that their vehicles are in good condition and should carry extra water and tire and changing tools with them. Meanwhile, in case of any emergency, the travellers can contact Motorway Police Helpline 130.