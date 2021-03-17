Motorway Police issues traffic advisory for Pakistan Day parade

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Pakistan Day (March 23) parade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Pakistan Day (March 23) parade.

All types of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be barred from entering in to Islamabad during the March 23 parade,said a press release.

In connection with the March 23 parade, on March 17, 19, 21 and 23, from 12:00 a.m. midnight to 2:00 p.m., the entry of freight HTVs in Islamabad will be closed.

The HTV vehicles coming to Islamabad from Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and Lahore-Islamabad Motorway also will be barred from entering.

The entry of heavy goods vehicles coming from the Grand Trunk road in Islamabad is also restricted during these hours.