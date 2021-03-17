UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Pakistan Day Parade

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:03 PM

Motorway Police issues traffic advisory for Pakistan Day parade

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Pakistan Day (March 23) parade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Pakistan Day (March 23) parade.

All types of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be barred from entering in to Islamabad during the March 23 parade,said a press release.

In connection with the March 23 parade, on March 17, 19, 21 and 23, from 12:00 a.m. midnight to 2:00 p.m., the entry of freight HTVs in Islamabad will be closed.

The HTV vehicles coming to Islamabad from Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and Lahore-Islamabad Motorway also will be barred from entering.

The entry of heavy goods vehicles coming from the Grand Trunk road in Islamabad is also restricted during these hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Pakistan Day Vehicles Road Traffic March From P

Recent Stories

'Country where majority of people are poor can't b ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid forms special tribunal to reso ..

6 minutes ago

Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament returns this Holy M ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Is Not Worried Over Potential New US Sancti ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Day reminds preserverance of minorities r ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Court Finds Failure to Recognize Same-Sex ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.