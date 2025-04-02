Open Menu

Motorway Police Issues Travel Advisory Amid Increased Traffic Flow After Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday has issued a travel advisory in light of the increased traffic flow on motorways and national highways following the conclusion of Eid celebrations.

The advisory emphasizes essential precautionary measures to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for travellers.

Motorists have been urged to check their vehicle’s engine oil, water, tire pressure, and brakes before embarking on their journey. The NHMP has stressed the importance of seatbelt usage, adherence to speed limits, maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and following lane discipline while driving.

For long-distance travel, drivers have been advised to ensure they are well-rested before setting off and to take breaks every two to two-and-a-half hours to avoid fatigue.

Authorities have strongly discouraged driving in a drowsy or exhausted state.

Passengers using public transport have been encouraged to report any instances of overloading or overcharging to the Motorway Police helpline. To manage the anticipated surge in traffic, the NHMP has increased the deployment of personnel and enhanced patrolling on major routes.

Additionally, road safety briefings are being conducted at all toll plazas to raise awareness among travellers. In case of any assistance or emergency, commuters can contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130.

The National Highways & Motorway Police reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring public safety and providing necessary assistance to travelers at all times.

