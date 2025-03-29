Open Menu

Motorway Police Launch Crackdown Against Overloading, Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Motorway police launch crackdown against overloading, overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Motorway Police have launched a crackdown against passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging. Heavy fines were being imposed against passenger vehicles found guilty of these offenses . In addition, passengers who have been overcharged were also being refunded the excess amount .

Sector Commander M-4, Hamid Ullah Khan Niazi, stated that strict legal action was being taken against passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging, particularly during Eid-ul-Fitr. A special enforcement campaign has been launched, where all passenger vehicles are being checked at Motorway M-4 Sub-Sector entry points.

Furthermore, DSP Beat-21, Syed Naseem, added that passengers traveling on the motorway could call the helpline 130 for free in case of any emergency.

