UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Launch Drive To Check Driving Licens, Others Documents

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:08 PM

Motorway police launch drive to check driving licens, others documents

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) N-5 North Zone has kicked off a special campaign regarding online checking of route permits, fitness certificates and others documents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) N-5 North Zone has kicked off a special campaign regarding online checking of route permits, fitness certificates and others documents.

According to DIG, N-5 north-zone, Wisal Fakhar Sultan, the campaign had been launched on the special directives of the Inspector General, NH&MP, Syed Kaleem Imam, for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Transport Vehicles with Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) and Personnel from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS), Punjab.

DIG Fakhar said that the aim of this drive was to ensure passengers safety and the road users through eradication of mechanically unfit Transport Vehicles from National Highways.

The relevant documents of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles plying in the jurisdiction of N-5, North Zone from Peshwar to Lahore (G.T. Road) were being checked under the campaign at specified checking points and stern enforcement including heavy fines were being imposed against the rules violators.

The DIG said that the number of road crashes, due to unfit Transport Vehicles were increasing day by day and this special campaign was initiated to prevent the ratio of road crashes through effective utilization of online database facilities provided by the RTAs concerned and VICS, Punjab.

He further directed the drivers of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles must ensure pasting of valid Fitness Certificates on the windscreens of their vehicles on regular basis as this would ease up the checking process during this campaign.

The DIG further said that on the special directions of the IG, NHMP, a mechanism had been evaluated for grant of compensation claims to the families of deceased and permanently disabled persons of road crashes that took place on the National Highways.

He informed that the practice would not only become a turning point towards the provision of road accident claims to the affected persons but also persuade the transporters and owners of Transport Vehicles to pay special attention to the safety and facilitation of road users and commuters at their ends.

The DIG concluded that National Highway & Motorway Police is determined to safeguard the lives and property of the commuters and all-out efforts are being made in this regard.

The fruitful results of this special campaign would be experienced in the near future, DIG added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Motorway Vehicles Road Vehicle Road Accident All From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

9 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

17 minutes ago
 UN chief welcomes 'historic' IMF liquidity boost f ..

UN chief welcomes 'historic' IMF liquidity boost for governments in need

1 minute ago
 PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

23 minutes ago
 KP Home Department issues SOPs for Ashra e Muharra ..

KP Home Department issues SOPs for Ashra e Muharram

1 minute ago
 Lok Virsa to hold cultural programs to observe "Yo ..

Lok Virsa to hold cultural programs to observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal" tomorrow

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.