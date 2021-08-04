Motorway police launch drive to check driving licens, others documents

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) N-5 North Zone has kicked off a special campaign regarding online checking of route permits, fitness certificates and others documents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) N-5 North Zone has kicked off a special campaign regarding online checking of route permits, fitness certificates and others documents.

According to DIG, N-5 north-zone, Wisal Fakhar Sultan, the campaign had been launched on the special directives of the Inspector General, NH&MP, Syed Kaleem Imam, for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Transport Vehicles with Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) and Personnel from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS), Punjab.

DIG Fakhar said that the aim of this drive was to ensure passengers safety and the road users through eradication of mechanically unfit Transport Vehicles from National Highways.

The relevant documents of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles plying in the jurisdiction of N-5, North Zone from Peshwar to Lahore (G.T. Road) were being checked under the campaign at specified checking points and stern enforcement including heavy fines were being imposed against the rules violators.

The DIG said that the number of road crashes, due to unfit Transport Vehicles were increasing day by day and this special campaign was initiated to prevent the ratio of road crashes through effective utilization of online database facilities provided by the RTAs concerned and VICS, Punjab.

He further directed the drivers of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles must ensure pasting of valid Fitness Certificates on the windscreens of their vehicles on regular basis as this would ease up the checking process during this campaign.

The DIG further said that on the special directions of the IG, NHMP, a mechanism had been evaluated for grant of compensation claims to the families of deceased and permanently disabled persons of road crashes that took place on the National Highways.

He informed that the practice would not only become a turning point towards the provision of road accident claims to the affected persons but also persuade the transporters and owners of Transport Vehicles to pay special attention to the safety and facilitation of road users and commuters at their ends.

The DIG concluded that National Highway & Motorway Police is determined to safeguard the lives and property of the commuters and all-out efforts are being made in this regard.

The fruitful results of this special campaign would be experienced in the near future, DIG added.