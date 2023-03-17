Motorway Police launch holiday special campaign to maintain traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police are actively involved in a weekly holiday special awareness campaign at major toll plazas in an effort to maintain the flow of traffic during weekends.

To ensure the success of the campaign, additional personnel have been deployed on the Motorways and Highways, said a press release.

The aim of the special patrolling is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for road users and to achieve this objective, sector commanders are monitoring traffic flow in their respective areas while beat commanders are ensuring continuous patrolling.

The first priority of the Motorway Police is to raise traffic awareness among the people and to fulfill this purpose patrolling officers are receiving special briefings at all toll plazas of motorways and highways. In addition to that the briefing officers are providing awareness to road users about road safety.

In light of the current situation, the Motorway Police has appealed to the public to cooperate fully with them for a safe journey.