UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Launch Holiday Special Campaign To Maintain Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Motorway Police launch holiday special campaign to maintain traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police are actively involved in a weekly holiday special awareness campaign at major toll plazas in an effort to maintain the flow of traffic during weekends.

To ensure the success of the campaign, additional personnel have been deployed on the Motorways and Highways, said a press release.

The aim of the special patrolling is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for road users and to achieve this objective, sector commanders are monitoring traffic flow in their respective areas while beat commanders are ensuring continuous patrolling.

The first priority of the Motorway Police is to raise traffic awareness among the people and to fulfill this purpose patrolling officers are receiving special briefings at all toll plazas of motorways and highways. In addition to that the briefing officers are providing awareness to road users about road safety.

In light of the current situation, the Motorway Police has appealed to the public to cooperate fully with them for a safe journey.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

21 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

3 hours ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.