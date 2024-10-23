Motorway Police Launches Anti-smog Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Motorway Police have launched an anti-smog campaign by taking action against smoke-emitting vehicles.
DSP Motorway Police Akram Khokhar told the media here on Wednesday that following directions of Inspector General Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry and DIG Motorway Police Masroor Aalam Kolachi, anti-smog campaign had been launched in Bahawalpur like in other parts of the region.
“The IGP ordered for raising awareness among drivers not to bring smoke-emitting vehicles on roads,” he said.
He said due to start of winter season, smog and fog level had increased in air which affected traffic on highways. He added that pamphlets narrating dangers of smog had been distributed among citizens. He urged them to carefully drive whenever they drive on roads in smoggy weather.
