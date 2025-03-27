Motorway Police Launches Campaign Against Overloading, Overcharging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In an effort to ensure safer travel for the public, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has launched a campaign to control overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles, on the eve of Eidul Fitr.
The initiative, directed by Inspector General NH&MP Riffat Mukhtar Raja, aims to raise awareness among drivers about the dangers of violating traffic rules, especially during the Eid period.
According to Motorway Police spokesperson, IG Riffat Mukhtar directed patrolling officers to take strict action against public service vehicles which were overcharging and overloading. The passengers will be asked to report any instances of overcharging. If complaints are verified, passengers will be reimbursed immediately.
Under the National Highway Safety Ordinance of 2000, any vehicle caught violating these rules could face a fine of Rs 5000. IG Raja has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for such violations during the festive period.
As part of the campaign, Motorway Police officers were holding briefings at different sections of motorways for passenger vehicle drivers. The officers outlined the consequences of overloading and speeding, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations for a safer journey.
The drivers were educated on the potential consequences of breaking traffic regulations, with pamphlets distributed to provide further details on the penalties for non-compliance.
In addition to these efforts, in a recent meeting, IG Riffat Mukhtar visited the North Region Office to discuss operational strategies with regional officers. The session, led by the Additional IG and DIG Motorway North, focused on several key initiatives to improve traffic management and commuter safety in the region.
The meeting also discussed the introduction of the Passenger and Vehicle Management Information System (PSVMIS) on motorways. This system is designed to monitor traffic flow more effectively and enhance the overall travel experience. Security measures were also strengthened ahead of Eid, with the NH&MP deploying rapid-response patrol teams to assist commuters in case of emergencies. These teams will ensure quick reaction times to incidents on major routes, improving safety during peak travel periods.
The meeting also focused on addressing issues of overloading and overcharging in public transport. With the conclusion of Ramadan and the onset of Eid, the NH&MP is set to take firm action against any transport operators who violate regulations related to passenger capacity and fares.
