Motorway Police Launches Corona Prevention Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Motorway Police launches corona prevention campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday launched a coronavirus peevention campaign on the motorway.

According to a press release issued here, on the directive of DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed, the Motorway Police launched a Corona Prevention and Road Safety Awareness Campaign at main toll plaza of Lahore- Islamabad Motorway here.

During the campaign, awareness is being provided on how to avoid corona while riding vehicles. Drivers and riders are being briefed during the campaign to wash their hands several times a day, use masks, gloves, sanitizers and by keeping social distance, one can be protected from the pandemic .

In addition, a large number of masks, gloves, sanitizers and awareness pamphlets were being distributed among the motorway users. It was decided to continue this awareness campaign for coming few days. During the campaign, the motorway police officers have been specially directed to take all precautionary measures and brief the public on corona prevention and road safety.

