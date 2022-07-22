Motorway Police launches tree-plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :On the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Additional Inspector General Motorway Police Zubair Hashmi launched a tree plantation campaign.

During the campaign, about 1000 saplings were planted with support of students and Hamdard Trust, said a statement issued here.

Addressing on the occasion, AIG Zubair Hashmi said that Motorway Police would effectively participate in ensuring healthy environment and social activities for betterment of country as well as to make country more beautiful in future.

He said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more as trees keep the environment clean and help make economic gains.