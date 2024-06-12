Motorway Police M-2 Hand Over IPad To Owner
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Motorway Police M-2 set an example of honesty by returning Apple iPad
worth Rs 450,000 to an overseas Pakistani doctor.
According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, Dr Sana Munir, an overseas Pakistani,
reported the loss of her tablet to the Motorway Police Helpline 130. The Apple iPad was
accidentally left at the Sial Mor Service Restaurant.
Upon receiving the report, DSP Malik Yousaf and Inspector Ramzan promptly searched
the service area and successfully located the tablet. Following the instructions of Sector
Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, the tablet was safely returned to Dr Sana Munir.
DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi praised the patrolling officers for their commendable performance.
Dr. Sana Munir also expressed her gratitude, commending the Motorway Police for
honesty and dedication.
Recent Stories
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held, 23-kg hashish recovered1 minute ago
-
Coca-Cola appoints Volkan Öngüç as new Vice President for Pakistan & Afghanistan region1 minute ago
-
Seven profiteers held21 minutes ago
-
DC directs adequate arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha21 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25 to safeguard rights of common man: Dastgir says22 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap31 minutes ago
-
National hockey players meet DC31 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for packing fake engine oil31 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in dumper-bike collision32 minutes ago
-
Edu ministery introduces evening shifts to address enrolment challenges51 minutes ago
-
667kg polythene plastic bags seized52 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations53 minutes ago