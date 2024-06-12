Motorway Police M-2 hand over iPad to owner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Motorway Police M-2 set an example of honesty by returning Apple iPad

worth Rs 450,000 to an overseas Pakistani doctor.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, Dr Sana Munir, an overseas Pakistani,

reported the loss of her tablet to the Motorway Police Helpline 130. The Apple iPad was

accidentally left at the Sial Mor Service Restaurant.

Upon receiving the report, DSP Malik Yousaf and Inspector Ramzan promptly searched

the service area and successfully located the tablet. Following the instructions of Sector

Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, the tablet was safely returned to Dr Sana Munir.

DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi praised the patrolling officers for their commendable performance.

Dr. Sana Munir also expressed her gratitude, commending the Motorway Police for

honesty and dedication.