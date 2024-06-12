Open Menu

Motorway Police M-2 Hand Over IPad To Owner

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Motorway Police M-2 hand over iPad to owner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Motorway Police M-2 set an example of honesty by returning Apple iPad

worth Rs 450,000 to an overseas Pakistani doctor.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, Dr Sana Munir, an overseas Pakistani,

reported the loss of her tablet to the Motorway Police Helpline 130. The Apple iPad was

accidentally left at the Sial Mor Service Restaurant.

Upon receiving the report, DSP Malik Yousaf and Inspector Ramzan promptly searched

the service area and successfully located the tablet. Following the instructions of Sector

Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, the tablet was safely returned to Dr Sana Munir.

DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi praised the patrolling officers for their commendable performance.

Dr. Sana Munir also expressed her gratitude, commending the Motorway Police for

honesty and dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Motorway Doctor Apple

Recent Stories

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

44 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

53 minutes ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

56 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan