Open Menu

Motorway Police M-3 Arrest Kidnapper, Rescue Abducted Youth

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

The Motorway Police M-3 successfully arrested a suspect involved in a kidnapping for ransom case and rescued the abducted victim near Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Motorway Police M-3 successfully arrested a suspect involved in a kidnapping for ransom case and rescued the abducted victim near Nankana Sahib.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, patrolling officers stopped a suspicious vehicle near Nankana Sahib. Upon being intercepted, the suspects attempted to flee by opening fire on the officers. However, despite the gunfire, the Motorway Police pursued the suspects and managed to stop the vehicle.

One of the suspects was arrested on the spot, while the abducted individual was safely rescued.

The victim, a young man from Lahore, had been kidnapped for ransom five days ago.

Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement officials recovered two hand grenades, firearms, crystal meth (ice), and the vehicle used in the crime.

The arrested suspect, along with the seized weapons, narcotics, hand grenades, and the vehicle, has been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Additional Inspector General (IG) Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Fareed Ali commended the patrolling officers for their bravery and swift action in ensuring the safety of the victim and apprehending the suspect.

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

49 seconds ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

1 minute ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

16 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

2 minutes ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

2 minutes ago
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

2 minutes ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

5 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

5 minutes ago
 SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan