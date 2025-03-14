Motorway Police M-3 Arrest Kidnapper, Rescue Abducted Youth
March 14, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Motorway Police M-3 successfully arrested a suspect involved in a kidnapping for ransom case and rescued the abducted victim near Nankana Sahib.
According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, patrolling officers stopped a suspicious vehicle near Nankana Sahib. Upon being intercepted, the suspects attempted to flee by opening fire on the officers. However, despite the gunfire, the Motorway Police pursued the suspects and managed to stop the vehicle.
One of the suspects was arrested on the spot, while the abducted individual was safely rescued.
The victim, a young man from Lahore, had been kidnapped for ransom five days ago.
Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement officials recovered two hand grenades, firearms, crystal meth (ice), and the vehicle used in the crime.
The arrested suspect, along with the seized weapons, narcotics, hand grenades, and the vehicle, has been handed over to the local police for further investigation.
Additional Inspector General (IG) Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Fareed Ali commended the patrolling officers for their bravery and swift action in ensuring the safety of the victim and apprehending the suspect.
