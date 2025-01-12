Motorway Police M-5 Recovered Liquor Worth Millions Of Rupees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Motorway Police (M-5) recovered liquor worth millions of rupees and arrested the suspect.
Motorway Police spokesperson on Sunday said that the patrolling officers spotted a suspicious car near Basti Khoja on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway.
Upon searching the car, 1,251 bottles of expensive liquor were recovered.The arrested suspect, Yousuf, was a resident of Multan.
The recovered liquor, car, and suspect have been handed over to the local police.
DIG Zonal Commander Dar Ali Khattak praised the officers.
Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani commended the performance of the patrolling officers.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young Kashmiri talent shines at global stage2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq: bridging political, partisan divides through dialogue2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police enforces tough accountability: several DSPs, SHOs suspended, officers demoted and dismiss ..2 minutes ago
-
CM approves 62 bln for "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program2 minutes ago
-
84 Member Hindu Delegation from India Arrives in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra's 8th edition of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest celebrates innovation & intellectual exchange2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur empowers women Sports academy to promote female talent2 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police M-5 recovered liquor worth millions of rupees2 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1149 injured in 1096 RTCs in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
NA speaker mourns retired deputy secretary’s demise22 minutes ago
-
GM SNGPL Rawalpindi urges caution in gas usage during winter23 minutes ago
-
Bunkers' demolition in Kurram starts on Monday32 minutes ago