Motorway Police M4 Recover 4 Bikes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Motorway Police M4 recovered four stolen motorcycles from a bus at Chiragabad Multan.
According to the Motorway Police spokesperson , the local police had reported the stolen motorcycles.
On information, patrolling officers stopped the bus near Chiragabad Multan. A search of the luggage compartment of the bus yielded the bikes. The bus crew and recovered motorcycles were handed over to the local police for further investigation.
Additional IG Ali Ahmed Saber Kayani has appreciated the performance of the patrolling officers.
