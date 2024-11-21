Open Menu

Motorway Police M5 Foil Theft Of Batteries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Motorway Police M5 foil theft of batteries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Motorway Police M5 have foiled the theft of Intelligence Transport Camera batteries.

According to the Motorway police spokesman, the ITS speed-checking cameras on the motorway near Jalalpur suddenly went off.

The camera operators informed the Motorway Police special squad. The thieves fled after seeing the Motorway Police, leaving behind the most valuable irons.

Patrol officers handed over the batteries to the network company after legal action.

Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani has appreciated the performance of the patrolling officers.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Company

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

35 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

57 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

1 hour ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

4 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan