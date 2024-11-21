Motorway Police M5 foil theft of batteries

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Motorway Police M5 have foiled the theft of Intelligence Transport Camera batteries.

According to the Motorway police spokesman, the ITS speed-checking cameras on the motorway near Jalalpur suddenly went off.

The camera operators informed the Motorway Police special squad. The thieves fled after seeing the Motorway Police, leaving behind the most valuable irons.

Patrol officers handed over the batteries to the network company after legal action.

Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani has appreciated the performance of the patrolling officers.