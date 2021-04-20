UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Makes All-out Efforts To Facilitate Road Users: Javed Iqbal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

Motorway Police makes all-out efforts to facilitate road users: Javed Iqbal

National Highways and Motorway Police are making all-out efforts to facilitate the road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police are making all-out efforts to facilitate the road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters.

SP National Highways and Motorway Police Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said this during a surprised visit on Highway Khairpur on Tuesday.

During his visit, the SP observed public dealing of officers and asked them to show maximum tolerance while dealing the commuters. He instructed them to ensure effective checking of over speeding vehicles through speed checking cameras.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Visit Vehicles Road Sukkur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Commissioner assures resolution of public concerns ..

2 minutes ago

US to Offer 22,000 Extra Temporary Work Visas, Inc ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Barcelona Open ATP results

2 minutes ago

Seven outlaws arrested,weapons recovered

2 minutes ago

Murad approves Rs17.7 bln for purchase of snorkels ..

11 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 20 Apr 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.