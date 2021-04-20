Motorway Police makes all-out efforts to facilitate road users: Javed Iqbal

National Highways and Motorway Police are making all-out efforts to facilitate the road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police are making all-out efforts to facilitate the road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters.

SP National Highways and Motorway Police Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said this during a surprised visit on Highway Khairpur on Tuesday.

During his visit, the SP observed public dealing of officers and asked them to show maximum tolerance while dealing the commuters. He instructed them to ensure effective checking of over speeding vehicles through speed checking cameras.