Motorway Police Mobilizes All Its Machinery To Clear Roads In Murree: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Spokesperson Motorway Police Yasir Mehmood on Saturday said that most of the stranded tourist have been evacuated from Murree and rest of would be sent back soon to safe places

Motorway police have been mobilized all of its machinery to clear Murree motorway for people to go back as early as possible as light snow fall has been started again, he said talking to ptv news.

He said local management was also busy in evacuating tourist from hotels and their vehicles throughout the night.

Along with Motorway police he said, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was busy in opening of closed roads due to traffic.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi management has closed Murree expressway except vehicles carrying logistic support.

The spokesperson appealed to people to avoid unnecessary traveling and said that it was the duty of Motorway Police to cooperate with the police and district management.

He asked the people to seek help from travel advisory issued by Motorway police and other helpline numbers given to tourists during travelling to Murree.

