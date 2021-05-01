Motorway Police North Zone observes Labor Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Motorway Police North Zone here on Saturday celebrated International Labor Day under the supervision of Sector Commander North-I, Shafique Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Motorway Police North Zone here on Saturday celebrated International Labor Day under the supervision of Sector Commander North-I, Shafique Ur Rehman.

The day was observed on the directions of Inspector General, Motorway Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Addl Inspector General of Police North Region Abbas Hussain Malik and Deputy Inspector General North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan.

Special briefing sessions regarding Labor Day were organized besides displaying banners containing road safety messages at different toll plazas and prominent locations of N-5 North-I to highlight the importance of laborers in the national development, said a news release.

The City Police Officer Lines Headquarter along with MEU staff of Mototorway Police distributed Iftar packs and face masks amongst the laborers of brick klins at Azakhel and Kamra. Pamphlets containing messages of road safety were also distributed among the commuters. The Sector Commander apprised the commuters to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in pandemic situation and obey the rules as directed by the Federal and provincial government to ensure their own safety as well as of others.

He further emphasized that a safe and health citizen could play effective role in development of the country.