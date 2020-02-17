UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Officer Sacrifices Own Life While Rescuing Trapped Persons

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:20 AM

A National Highways Motorway Police officer sacrificed his life while saving lives of the of persons trapped in two trucks which had collided on the motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A National Highways Motorway Police officer sacrificed his life while saving lives of the of persons trapped in two trucks which had collided on the motorway.

As per details, two trucks collided near Sial More on Islamabad- Lahore Motorway ( M-2). On getting information, the Motorway Police staff on duty reached at the spot and started rescue operation.

One person was seriously injured whereas two sustained minor injuries in the road mishap. Meanwhile, a bus LES 1086 hit the Assistant Patrolling Officer (APO) Noor Muhammad who sustained serious injuries.

He was shifted to Pindi Bhattian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The search for the bus driver and staff who escaped from the scene was continuing. APO Noor Muhammad has left behind a wife and four children to mourn his death.

Deputy Inspector General of Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of APO Noor Muhammad.

