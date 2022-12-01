UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Organize 25th Foundation Day Events In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Motorway Police organize 25th Foundation Day events in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Motorway Police Sultan Ahmed Khawaja has said that the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) was providing better travel facilities to the public.

He said this while addressing the 25th Foundation Day of Motorway Police organized at Motorway Sector-3 Jamshoro on Thursday.

Sultan Khawaja said that the Motorway Police also identified 200 places on the Motorway to the NHA for carrying out repair work.

He said that the honesty and sincerity is the motto of the Motorway Police due to which this institution was working well.

He said that 8 hours duty per day is being taken from the staff of the Motorway Police and this organization also maintained its reputation due to the honest officers.

Khawaja said this institution was established in 1997 and on completion of 25 years, Motorway Week is being celebrated this year.

The AIG said the fact-finding committee, investigating the accidents on Jamshoro-Sehwan Motorway, also initiated action against the officials responsible.

He informed that IG Motorway had given permission for recruitment in Motorway police to cope with the shortage of the staff.

Meanwhile, various events were organized all over Pakistan on the occasion of the foundation day of MP.

In this regard, all the sectors of Motorway Police in Sindh, Karachi, Sehwan, Larkana, Skrand and Sukkur also organized the Foundation Day celebrations.

The purpose of celebrating these events was to appreciate the performance of the department and to increase the morale of the officers and employees.

On this occasion, various kinds of gifts were distributed among the passengers traveling on the roads. Children and adults congratulated the officers on the occasion of the foundation day of Motorway Police and also expressed their views.

