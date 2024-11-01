Motorway police organized free medical camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Free medical camp was organized by Motorway Police Sector-II Skrand on National Highway Skrand Bypass with the support of District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad.

In the free medical camp, free medical facilities have been provided to the drivers, road users and the poor and deserving people of the area.

In the free medical camp, medical specialists, child specialists, general physicians and eye specialists conducted medical examinations of more than 200 patients, including drivers, women, children and the elderly, and provided free medicines.

In the medical camp, sugar, ECG, ultrasound, X-ray, blood pressure, hepatitis B, C and other necessary tests of the patients were also done free of cost.

On this occasion, Sector Commander Tanveer Asghar, DSP Mahmoodur Rehman, important civil society personalities from various walks of life and National Highways and Motorway Police officers visited the Free Medical Camp.

Drivers and people of the area appreciated the initiative taken by the Motorway Police.