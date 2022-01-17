Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on road safety

The Motorway Police Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday organized a seminar to create awareness about the importance of abiding 'road safety' rules and regulations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Motorway Police Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday organized a seminar to create awareness about the importance of abiding 'road safety' rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Motorway SP Sukkur, Javed Iqbal Chadhar termed the road safety as a social issue of the society.

He said every person has to play his/her due role so that the incidents relating to accidents could be reduced. He also urged the people to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations.

On this occasion, multi-media briefing to the participants regarding road safety rules and regulation was also given.

Senior Patrolling Officer, Syed Sabt-e- Hussain, SCCI President Malik Rizwan and others also spoke.