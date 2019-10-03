UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Organizes Raod Safety Seminar In Murree

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Motorway Police organizes raod safety seminar in Murree

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday organized a road safety seminar at Army Public School Murree to educate the students about traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday organized a road safety seminar at Army Public School Murree to educate the students about traffic rules.

A large number of university students participated in this seminar.

Addressing to the seminar as chief guest, Senior Superintendent of Motorway Police Aftab Ahmed Mehsud advised the students to follow traffic rules strictly, said a press release. He said that ratio of road accidents could be controlled by following road safety rules.

He asked the general public to fulfill its responsibilities for making roads safe.

NHMP Inspector Saqib Waheed while giving a presentation on the road safety said that there was need to be very careful while crossing the road as a little small mistake could result in major accident.

He said use of mobile phone while driving, over speeding, lane violation and wrong overtaking could result in accident.

He said that use of seat belt and indicators and following sign board directions could be key factors in prevention of accidents.

Principal of the school Brig (Retd) Ahmed Waqas Saleh while appreciating the effort of NHMP said that if road safety awareness was given to today's children, they would become responsible citizens tomorrow. At the end of seminar gift hampers were distributed among the students .

