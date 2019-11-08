Motorway Police organizes road safety seminar at Sindh University

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Friday said recklessness, ignorance of traffic rules are the major causes behind lethal road accidents in the country which can be controlled by adopting traffic rules in letter and spirit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Friday said recklessness, ignorance of traffic rules are the major causes behind lethal road accidents in the country which can be controlled by adopting traffic rules in letter and spirit.

He said this at a seminar on "Road safety" organized by Sector IV N-55 of National Highways and Motorway Police at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Faculty of Arts Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

The vice chancellor said undivided attention, patience and strict observance of allowed speed limit can help us avert mishaps.

According to a recent survey, he said that around 5000 people lost their lives every year due to road accidents.

He praised for effective interventions by Motorway Police including organizing awareness seminars and called upon public to drive in a responsible manner, seek to know and follow rules and regulations and thus save precious lives.

The DIG National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi said they had convened the seminar with university students specifically, as they considered them fit and qualified agents to first receive and then disseminate traffic rules awareness to hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh as an outreach strategy." We need to respect rules instead of scoffing at them", he emphasised.

Noted psychiatrist Dr Shahnawaz Dal said 'stress' was one of core cause behind accidents.

Inspector Shahid Abbas Gillani, in his comprehensive presentation, briefed the participants on role and performance of mobile education unit, traffic manual and the responsibilities of motorway police.