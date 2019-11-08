UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Organizes Road Safety Seminar At Sindh University

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Motorway Police organizes road safety seminar at Sindh University

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Friday said recklessness, ignorance of traffic rules are the major causes behind lethal road accidents in the country which can be controlled by adopting traffic rules in letter and spirit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Friday said recklessness, ignorance of traffic rules are the major causes behind lethal road accidents in the country which can be controlled by adopting traffic rules in letter and spirit.

He said this at a seminar on "Road safety" organized by Sector IV N-55 of National Highways and Motorway Police at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Faculty of Arts Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

The vice chancellor said undivided attention, patience and strict observance of allowed speed limit can help us avert mishaps.

According to a recent survey, he said that around 5000 people lost their lives every year due to road accidents.

He praised for effective interventions by Motorway Police including organizing awareness seminars and called upon public to drive in a responsible manner, seek to know and follow rules and regulations and thus save precious lives.

The DIG National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi said they had convened the seminar with university students specifically, as they considered them fit and qualified agents to first receive and then disseminate traffic rules awareness to hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh as an outreach strategy." We need to respect rules instead of scoffing at them", he emphasised.

Noted psychiatrist Dr Shahnawaz Dal said 'stress' was one of core cause behind accidents.

Inspector Shahid Abbas Gillani, in his comprehensive presentation, briefed the participants on role and performance of mobile education unit, traffic manual and the responsibilities of motorway police.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Education Motorway Mobile Road Traffic Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Dr. Adnan says Nawaz Sharif's condition is critica ..

17 minutes ago

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

38 minutes ago

Stock markets mostly retreat at end of positive we ..

4 minutes ago

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: rep ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Russian Official Says Paris to Invite Russi ..

4 minutes ago

Leading French Scientist Exults Over Discovery of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.