Motorway police organizes road safety seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday organized a road safety seminar 'Law Abiding Concept through Islam' at N-5 North-II Jhelum

Addressing the participants, Professor Ahmad Rafique Akhtar as a special guest urged the motorists to follow the traffic rules in the light of islam and cooperate with the police, a press release said issued here.

DIG North Zone, Muhammad Alam Shinwari, Sector Commander North-II, SSP Waheed-ur-Rehman Khattak, DPO Jhelum Cap (R) Syed Hammad Abid and other officers of Motorway Police were present on the occasion.

A large number of teachers, students from various colleges also participated in the seminar.