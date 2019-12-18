UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Organizes Road Safety Seminar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday organized a road safety seminar 'Law Abiding Concept through Islam' at N-5 North-II Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday organized a road safety seminar 'Law Abiding Concept through Islam' at N-5 North-II Jhelum.

Addressing the participants, Professor Ahmad Rafique Akhtar as a special guest urged the motorists to follow the traffic rules in the light of islam and cooperate with the police, a press release said issued here.

DIG North Zone, Muhammad Alam Shinwari, Sector Commander North-II, SSP Waheed-ur-Rehman Khattak, DPO Jhelum Cap (R) Syed Hammad Abid and other officers of Motorway Police were present on the occasion.

A large number of teachers, students from various colleges also participated in the seminar.

