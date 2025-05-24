Open Menu

Motorway Police Organizes Seminar To Curb Theft Of Fences, Road Furniture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) organized a seminar to prevent the theft of fences and road furniture along the motorways.

Following the vision of Inspector General NHMP BA Nasir, and under the directions of DIG Motorway Central-2 Zone Dar Ali Khattak and Sector Commander M-4 Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti of Beat No. 22 hosted the seminar at the auditorium. The event was specifically arranged for scrap dealers to raise awareness about the significance of road infrastructure, particularly fencing and other road safety tools.

The seminar witnessed participation from 242 scrap and junk dealers from across the district. Attendees were shown various tools and types of road furniture used on the motorways. They were briefed on the critical role fencing plays in ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety.

Participants highly appreciated the initiative and pledged to help prevent the theft of fencing and road furniture through better coordination and responsible behavior. They expressed commitment to protecting national road assets and playing a positive role as responsible citizens.

Addressing the participants, Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti said the motorways are a national asset and their protection is a collective responsibility. He warned that those who damage or steal road infrastructure will be dealt with strictly under the law.

He also advised the public to contact the NHMP Helpline 130 or use the ‘Humsafar App’ in case of any emergency while traveling. He emphasized that ensuring safety on national highways is the top priority of the Motorway Police.

This seminar marks a significant step toward community-based protection of national road infrastructure

