Motorway police penalizes 15000 vehicles, imposes Rs 7 million fine during special campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has penalized more than 15000 vehicles by imposing more than Rs 7 million fine during fortnightly special enforcement campaign conducted from 19 March to April 02 on the special directions of Inspector General NH&MP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

Besides strict enforcement, more than four thousand vehicles were impounded, 136 temporary encroachments were removed, 12 FIRs were registered against serious violations and driving license or route permits of 920 vehicles were confiscated for further necessary action during the campaign.

Sharing detail with media on Friday, the spokesman of Motorway police told the the campaign was aimed to address the public complaints received on Pakistan Citizen's Portal regarding traffic congestion and parking violations at Motorway chowk, Chungi No.

26 and Rawat area and to facilitate the road users for safe and uninterrupted journey.

Road users traveling on M-9 also showed concerns over lane violations and traffic obstruction by heavy vehicles.

Lack of awareness regarding traffic rules and regulations is one of the major causes towards violations. During these campaigns, 5315 drivers were imparted briefings to sensitize them about safe road practices and traffic discipline.