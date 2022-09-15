UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Personnel Badly Injured Over Stopping Car On Traffic Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Motorway police personnel badly injured over stopping car on traffic violation

A motorway police man was wounded on Thursday as he was badly injured in a purported deliberate accident that occurred at E-35 Express Way near Burhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A motorway police man was wounded on Thursday as he was badly injured in a purported deliberate accident that occurred at E-35 Express Way near Burhan .

As per details recived from a private news channel, the Sub Inspector Faisal Hafiz tried to stop the driver on violation of traffic rule but the driver ran over the police man while attempting to escape.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway police North Zone Muhammad Yousaf Malik took notice of the incident as the culprit was later arrested.

